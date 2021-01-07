24 SHARES Share Tweet

DaBaby was arrested in Beverly Hills while shopping on Rodeo Drive after someone reported him and his crew for having weapons.

A video posted on The Shade Room shows the rapper in handcuffs on the sidewalk outside Dolce & Gabbana, and TMZ has the details of his arrest.

As he and 3 other men were about to drive off, multiple cop cars surrounded their vehicle. Law enforcement sources tell us someone inside the store called to report DaBaby and his crew had weapons. Baby and his friends were detained while officers searched the vehicle, and found one handgun. We’re told the rapper was arrested for carrying a loaded firearm, a misdemeanor. Although cops initially detained everyone in the car, we’re told DaBaby is the only one getting booked.

Story developing…

