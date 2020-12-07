242 SHARES Share Tweet

Up and coming R&B singer Ann Marie is facing some pretty serious charges after she allegedly shot her “side dude” in the head … but she claims the whole thing was an accident.

Here’s what you need to know about Ann Marie and the shooting.

Ann Marie was hit with 2 felony charges for shooting her “side dude” in the head.

Atlanta police said they responded to reports of a shooting at a hotel around just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday (Dec. 2) and when they arrived, they found the victim laying on the floor inside a room suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

The 24-year-old man, whose identity wasn’t released, was reportedly rushed to Grady Hospital conscious, alert and breathing to receive medical treatment.

Police who responded to the scene and spoke with the person who made the call, as well as Ann Marie (whose real name is Joann Slater).

The 25-year-old told detectives that the whole thing was an accident. She said the gun fell off a table in the room, and it discharged, striking him in the head.

Police obviously didn’t buy her story, because she was arrested on the spot, and is now facing two felony charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.

Because Ann Marie is currently in a relationship, the man who was shot is being described as her “side dude.”

Unconfirmed reports online suggest the songstress shot her “side dude” because she’d found out he’d been cheating on her.

Ann Marie was previously arrested in November 2020 and August 2018.

According to online arrest records, Ann Marie has been arrested twice in Georgia before the shooting incident.

She was arrested in August 2018 by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office on a bench warrant for speeding, driving without a valid license, and failure to have license on person stemming from an incident in 2017.

Just last month, she was arrested by the Atlanta Police Department on a simple battery charge and was released on a $1,500 surety bond. Details about that case aren’t available.

Ann Marie is an up and coming singer from Chicago best known for her single “Secret” featuring YK Osiris.

Ann Marie is from Englewood, Chicago (a neighborhood in the city’s South Side) and is signed to Interscope Records.

She’s best known for her single “Secret” (featuring rapper/singer YK Osiris), which was released in January 2019. The video for the single has received over 50 million views on YouTube and peaked at #22 on the Billboard Hot R&B Songs chart.

Her debut EP Pretty Psycho was released through Zulu Entertainment and Interscope on July 10th, 2019. Prior to that, she released three mixtapes independently: Unf**kwittable (May 2017), Tripolar (April 2018) and Tripolar 2 (2019).

Ann Marie also has songs with R&B singer/songwriter Jeremih (“Drip”), Alabama rapper Yung Bleu (“Ride for Me”), and Chicago rapper G Herbo (“Stress Relief”).

Ann Marie was discovered at a G Herbo concert in Chicago in 2017 and was signed to Interscope just two years later.

When Ann Marie was signed to Interscope last year, Variety described her music as a healthy mix of “90’s and 2000s-era R&B with contemporary sounds, in a way consistent with Ella Mai and H.E.R.”

Variety’s article also noted that Marie has “been lauded by the hip-hop and R&B press as well as Pitchfork and Rolling Stone.”

According to Variety, Marie was discovered by rapper and co-founder of City Entertainment Group Mikkey Halsted in 2017 after he met her at a G Herbo concert in Chicago.

Halsted said she had “star written all over her,” and he signed her to his management company immediately.

“Management was just the best fit for Ann and me, because I wanted to be as hands-on as possible and knew she’d be huge really fast,” Halsted said.

Caroline “Baroline” Diaz, Interscope’s senior director of A&R (who also signed DaBaby), also reached out to Ann Marie early on.

“She’s a rare combination of singer/songwriter that speaks for a generation and whose sound is already resonating beyond her Chicago roots,” Diaz noted.

At the time of her signing, Ann Marie told Variety: “I’m really excited to be joining the Interscope family, they love and are supportive of everything that I’ve built so far on my own. I’m just ready to go even harder and keep putting out amazing music.”

