6 SHARES Share Tweet

The actor formerly known as Ellen Page has come out as transgender and revealed that they will now be going by the name Elliot Page.

Page made the big announcement via social media, noting that they’ll be using he/they pronouns from now on.

“I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life,” the 33-year-old wrote.

“I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self.”

Page, who is married to Emma Portner and came out as gay in February 2014, also thanked the trans community for their “courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place.”

Known for his role in the X-Men movies as well as the Netflix series The Umbrella Academy and the 2007 film Juno, Page admitted he was initially “scared” to come out as trans due to the “invasiveness, the hate, the ‘jokes’ and violence,” but overall, they “love” being trans and queer.

He continued: “The more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive.”

“To all trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better,” Page concluded.

Be the first to receive breaking news alerts and more stories like this by subscribing to our mailing list.