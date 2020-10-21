LisaRaye McCoy has revealed new details regarding that explosive “fight” she had with Stacey Dash years ago while on the set of VH1’s Single Ladies.

Via TooFab:

While LisaRaye McCoy has talked about one especially tense confrontation between the two actresses on set of the show in the past, she revealed new details during an appearance this week on the Hustling with Vivica A. Fox podcast.

“At first she was real cool,” McCoy began in an exclusive clip from the upcoming episode. “I’m just going to put that out there, she was dating somebody. She was happy.”

According to LisaRaye, Dash hadn’t told anyone her man at the time was in town and she, apparently, became frustrated when the day’s shoot went late into the night.

“It’s like 2:00 in the morning and we’re still at it. And she gets an attitude and she doesn’t say her line to me,” continued McCoy.

“So even the director was like, ‘Stacey, look at [LisaRaye’s character, Keisha] when you deliver that line and then leave.’ So, by the fourth or fifth take I’m thinking, ‘This is just a one-liner, like, girl, what’s the problem?’ And that’s what I say.”

“And she looks and rolls her eyes, but you know I don’t think nothing … but honey child, when I tell you when the director had to come out and speak to her, I had walked over to Stacey and said, ‘Just say the line,’ she put her finger in my face and said, ‘You can’t tell me anything.'”

LisaRaye said “you could hear a pin drop on set” at that moment, before McCoy “went Southside Chicago” on her costar.

“I just said, ‘Stacy, if you don’t take your motherf**king finger out my face…’ but that’s all I had to say because by that time she was taking her heels off and strutting to her dressing room,” LisaRaye continued, “and I was like hold on, ‘You got more to say? Because I can meet you in your dressing room! You want it, you can have it.'”

According to McCoy, Dash showed up to work the next day with a security team.

“She absolutely did. And I never said this part before, but she came with security and I was like, ‘Oh, what’s going on today?’ and they was like, ‘You! She brought them for your ass,'” claimed LisaRaye.

“I said, ‘Get outta here!’ I went to the damn producers I said, ‘Do you know how this would look if this gets out? That she had to bring security to set for me? It will make me look like I’m a bully and y’all ain’t got my back?'”

Though McCoy said she threatened to stay in her dressing room until the producers straightened everything out, the more she thought about it, she talked herself into just getting back to work.

“I said you know what, I’m bigger than this, I came here to be professional, I came here to be an actress. I came to get my check,” she added. “Let me go ahead and do what I need to do because one monkey don’t stop no show.”

“And then she wasn’t really that relevant or important to me either,” continued McCoy.

“I just really didn’t think it was that big. I thought it would be something she would get over, but she just carried it on, and then I heard she had problems with wardrobe and they start coming telling their stories, and then the producers … yeah, I was just like, ‘Girl, please.”

Dash left the show after one season, saying at the time she stepped away because the series filmed in Atlanta, while she and her kids lived in Los Angeles.

“I have to be back in L.A. with my children right now and the Single Ladies shooting location makes this impossible,” she said. “I wish VH1 the best of luck with the show in maintaining the strong fan base we developed in Season 1.”