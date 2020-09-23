At least two Louisville police officers were wounded in a shooting downtown Wednesday night (Sep. 23) amid protests in response to the grand jury’s decision not to charge anyone for Breonna Taylor’s murder.

Reporters are saying that the Louisville Metro Police Department officer was shot at approximately 8:30 p.m. local time. Additional details regarding the officers’ conditions haven’t been revealed.

Videos are circulating social media showing protesters running as shots are fired.

The violence erupted after authorities announced that the officers who shot Taylor will not be criminally charged because her boyfriend shot at them first while they were executing a search warrant at her home.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said that the police, contrary to reports and Taylor’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker’s own mouth, “knocked and announced” themselves, and did not execute a “no-knock warrant” as previously reported, basically calling Taylor’s boyfriend a bold-faced liar because he said that the police did not announce themselves.

Story developing…

Be the first to receive breaking news alerts and more stories like this by subscribing to our mailing list.

MORE STORIES LIKE THISMORE FROM AUTHOR