Whoops!

Chris Evans appeared to accidentally leak a nude photo of himself while attempting to post a video on Instagram Saturday afternoon (Sep. 12).

The Captain America star shared a video of him playing a game of “Heads Up” with his nearly 6 million followers on Instagram without realizing that the end of the clip revealed a screenshot of his camera roll, which included a photo of an erect penis.

The 39-year-old actor quickly deleted the video from his IG Stories, but it was already too late. The brief clip had been downloaded and shared all over social media within minutes.

It isn’t clear if the photo is actually of Chris, but that didn’t stop Twitter from going into full meltdown mode over the supposed leaking of Chris Evans’ nudes, causing him to quickly become a worldwide trending topic.

Aside from the nude picture, another photo in Evans’ camera role caught folks’ attention. The pic is of the actor’s face along with the word: “Guard that p***y.”

Evans also had a picture of Robert Pattinson in his phone, which equally confused Twitter users.

Take a look at the Twitter reactions:

Be the first to receive breaking news alerts and more stories like this by subscribing to our mailing list.

MORE STORIES LIKE THISMORE FROM AUTHOR