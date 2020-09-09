How far would you go to make your dog feel good? Apparently, Joe Budden will go as far as masturbating his!

The rapper turned podcaster has become the subject of social media humiliation after it was revealed via court documents (and Joe Budden’s own mouth!) that he has a strange affinity for jerking off dogs to make them feel good.

For those who may be unaware, Joe Budden and his ex-fiancée Cyn Santana are in the middle of an intense legal battle regarding the custody of their 2-year-old son Lexington, which has made all kinds of relationship issues come to light, including an accusation from Cyn during a leaked phone convo that Joe was abusive to her, and in one particular incident, he chased her and dragged her around their home.

Cyn also said that Joe kicked her and their son out of his house and didn’t send them any money to support themselves.

Not long after that bit of information leaked, more info. was released from Cyn’s alleged court docs explaining Joe’s problems with substance abuse and outlining some of his questionable behavior, including him kissing their son on the lips and more.

In one particularly disturbing section of the docs, Cyn talks about Joe’s bizarre relationship with his dog.

“Defendant has a male dog whom he loves and showers with attention,” Cyn allegedly writes in the legal paperwork. “While most of Defendant’s interactions with the dog are appropriate, I have observed on several occasions one particularly bizarre behavior by Defendant.

“Without putting too fine a point on it, suffice to say that Defendant has not only expressed concern for the dog’s lack of a sexual partner, but has personally assumed responsibility for relieving any pent-up canine sexual tension.

“Defendant, for reasons I cannot fathom, has personally masturbated the dog. Defendant repeatedly states that he sees this function as his responsibility since there are no ‘bitches’ around to provide a sexual outlet for the dog.”

Now, before you go around screaming “Fake News!” let’s introduce you to this recently resurfaced video in which Joe admits to “playing” with dogs’ privates to make them feel good.

In the video, which is an excerpt from one of Joe’s podcast episodes, Joe is playing with his co-host Rory’s dog when he says: “Why do I always wanna make the dog feel good by playing with their f**king privates?”

After Rory laughs and tells him to “stop raping my dog,” Joe tries to shame Rory as a pet owner, saying: “See that’s how I know he’s not a real animal lover. Anybody with a pet, you’ve done a little something down there to make your dog feel good.”

Needless to say, Twitter has been clowning and dragging JB for the past 24 hours or so over this new revelation.

Take a look:

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. We could honestly go on forever (there are way more tweets!) but we’re sure you get the point now.

