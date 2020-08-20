Trey Songz is defending himself against allegations of sexual assault after a woman went on a podcast claiming that he performed a sex act on her without her consent.
In a recent interview with the No Jumper podcast, Aliza, a friend of OnlyFans model Celina Powell, spoke about an alleged sexual encounter with the “Nobody Else But You” signer, 35, when she said he took away her phone and purse and wouldn’t let her leave a hotel room.
“I kept asking, like, ‘When can I leave, what time is it?’” Aliza said. “And he just, like, wouldn’t answer, he would just f——- ignore me. And I’m like, ‘Okay.’ And then he was like, ‘You can leave when I go to my flight,’ and I was like, ‘’Kay, when’s that?’ Wouldn’t tell me.”
Aliza also claimed that, during the otherwise conseual encounter, Songz urinated on her without her consent and that she “didn’t know what was happening, he just did it.” She then continued on to say that Songz “already got mad at me for talking about him, but I don’t give a f—.”
On Twitter, Songz (born Tremaine Neverson) addressed the claims, writing that the accusation is “convenient” for someone who seeks “to destroy someone’s life.”
“I usually stay quiet on this but I feel that in many ways the movement to fight for the women who actually have suffered harassment and abuse on various levels, has been hijacked by those who find it convenient for themselves to come up as they seek to destroy someone’s life,” he tweeted.
In another post, Songz wrote that “Jane Doe claimed I sexually assaulted her in Miami” and she “wants me to pay for her therapy and the rest of her school cause of ‘all the trauma she’s been through.'”
“You will choose 2believe what you want,” he wrote in a separate tweet. “I’ve been focusing my energy and time on good things and I know the Devil wants my soul more now than ever. Ima keep my head high and push forward. If you holdin me down in these moments I preciate that.”
In a since-deleted tweet defending himself against the allegations, the “Say Aah” singer said: “Y’all stay ready to believe a bird” and shared screenshots of a DM exchange between himself and Aliza.
In one of the messages in which she tries to link up with the singer, Aliza calls him the n-word (see IG post below and swipe to slide #2).
Needless to say, Mr. Steal Yo Girl was dragged all over the interwebs for allowing a woman who is clearly NOT Black to call him the n-word.
Trey Songz letting caucasoids call him the N Word…….. and he entertaining them???? pic.twitter.com/xJuJwrVuVo
trey songz sharing screenshots of a white girl calling him the N word and talking about eating his ass isn't really working in his favor ???
Black entertainers are so funny, they pretend to support black love while letting letting their real preferences(non blacks) call them the N word *coughs Trey Songz ??? black people deserve better.#BlackLove #FakeLove
Y’all better keep the same energy for Trey Songz the way you did with Doja when Doja didn’t let no white person call her the n word, Trey did
funniest thing about them trey songz text is not that he letting a grey shorty call him the n word but the fact he left shorty on read for weeks but as soon as she said she eating cheeks he was AWAKE ??
damn trey songz be havin’ the snow bunnies eat his ass at the four seasons after they be sayin the n word pic.twitter.com/3w6Hb1Zfgj
Trey Songz out here letting yt folks call him the n word. pic.twitter.com/OAHJGVI4Lc
What’s more shocking? Trey Songz liking his ass ate or him letting non bp call him the n word… neither tbh.
Trey Songz a different breed because I'll never be horny enough to let a non black woman call me the n word.
Not you were on your IG calling out racist people, while at the same time you had shorty calling you the N word. AND YOU WERE STILL TRYING TO HIT… I CANTTTTTTTTT pic.twitter.com/Z8r57dCaAI
I only had this interaction cause I felt some sketchy shit coming but you definitely right.
Mind you, this is the same guy who finds time to call out other Black celebrities for being “coons,” and back in June, he got into it with Meek Mill after calling him out for not donating to the Feed Your Community challenge.
So, honestly, who’s the real coon here?