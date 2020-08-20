Trey Songz is defending himself against allegations of sexual assault after a woman went on a podcast claiming that he performed a sex act on her without her consent.

Via People:

In a recent interview with the No Jumper podcast, Aliza, a friend of OnlyFans model Celina Powell, spoke about an alleged sexual encounter with the “Nobody Else But You” signer, 35, when she said he took away her phone and purse and wouldn’t let her leave a hotel room.

“I kept asking, like, ‘When can I leave, what time is it?’” Aliza said. “And he just, like, wouldn’t answer, he would just f——- ignore me. And I’m like, ‘Okay.’ And then he was like, ‘You can leave when I go to my flight,’ and I was like, ‘’Kay, when’s that?’ Wouldn’t tell me.”

Aliza also claimed that, during the otherwise conseual encounter, Songz urinated on her without her consent and that she “didn’t know what was happening, he just did it.” She then continued on to say that Songz “already got mad at me for talking about him, but I don’t give a f—.”

On Twitter, Songz (born Tremaine Neverson) addressed the claims, writing that the accusation is “convenient” for someone who seeks “to destroy someone’s life.”

“I usually stay quiet on this but I feel that in many ways the movement to fight for the women who actually have suffered harassment and abuse on various levels, has been hijacked by those who find it convenient for themselves to come up as they seek to destroy someone’s life,” he tweeted.

In another post, Songz wrote that “Jane Doe claimed I sexually assaulted her in Miami” and she “wants me to pay for her therapy and the rest of her school cause of ‘all the trauma she’s been through.'”

“You will choose 2believe what you want,” he wrote in a separate tweet. “I’ve been focusing my energy and time on good things and I know the Devil wants my soul more now than ever. Ima keep my head high and push forward. If you holdin me down in these moments I preciate that.”