Boosie Badazz isn’t too happy about his Instagram account being deactivated, and he’s taken to social media to beg Mark Zuckerberg (or “Mark Zuckinburger,” as he calls him) to restore it.

A video surfaced Wednesday night (Aug. 12) of Boosie saying his IG page had been taken down, and he had no idea why.

“They just took my Instagram,” Boosie said in a way that made it sound like his whole world has been turned upside down.

“Mark Zuckinburger … I need to talk to you,” he continued. “Bosses need to talk to bosses. I don’t know what I did but I need my Instagram back. I don’t even know what I did! But this is how I feed my family. Mark, do not do this to 2020. Do not take Boosie off Instagram! We need to talk, Mark.”

“You need to take me to orientation or something, but you can’t put me out of school,” Boosie continued. “This is how I feed my family. We ain’t making no show money, Mark Zuckinburger, none of the rappers. I need my Instagram back, mayne.”

Like many entertainers, the COVID-19 pandemic has put an abrupt halt to Boosie’s biggest revenue stream … which is getting paid to make perform shows and make public appearances.

So Boosie has gotten creative in recent months, using his large social media platform to strike deals to promote businesses, which is impossible now that his IG account has been deactivated.

In a desperate plea to get his account restored, Boosie posted another video on Twitter Thursday morning of him calling on Mark “Zuckinburger” to make things right.

“Mark Zuckinburger. It’s Boosie, mayne, put my Instagram back on,” the 37-year-old rapper can be heard saying.

“I don’t know what I did, mayne. Don’t do this to 2020. I’m on my OnlyFans Live right now. Mark Zuckinburger, hit me up mayne! You cannot do this to Instagram in 2020. Whatever I did, my bad! I don’t even know what I did! Mark Zuckinburger, hit me right now. I’m on OnlyFans Live … took my Instagram.”

When the pandemic first started and everyone was on quarantine, Boosie went viral almost every day for his antics on IG Live.

In fact, back in March, Boosie himself said that Instagram slid in his DMs with a cease-and-desist telling him to stop paying women to get naked and perform sexual acts on Live, which goes against their TOS.

It isn’t clear what caused Boosie’s account to get deactivated recently, though it isn’t completely surprising.

Mark ZUCKERBERG is the founder and CEO of Facebook, Inc. which owns Instagram.

Be the first to receive breaking news alerts and more stories like this by subscribing to our mailing list.