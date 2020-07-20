Congratulations are in order for Mr. and Mrs. Petty. Nicki Minaj is pregnant with her first child!

The rapper made the announcement on Monday (Jul. 20) on Instagram with a series of photos from a pregnancy photoshoot.

Minaj wrote:

“Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes.”

This is the first child for Minaj, 37, and her husband Kenneth “Zoo” Petty, 41. The two tied the knot in October 2019.

They previously dated when Minaj was 16 years old and reconnected in 2018.

“Nicki is absolutely head over heels in love with Kenny,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time.

“She fell hard and fast. She hasn’t smiled this much in a long time.”

It’s unclear how far along Minaj is in her pregnancy, but she hinted that she was pregnant in May during a quarantine Q&A Twitter session with her fans.

While sharing what she had been cooking while in quarantine, Minaj revealed that she was having cravings for red meat and extra jalapenos.

She then added that she had been experiencing nausea and urinating a lot.

Lmao. No throwing up. But nausea and peeing non stop. Omg what do u think this means guys???? Lmaooooooooooo https://t.co/NLxdgw01fD — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2020

A fan directly asked if we would see a baby bump anytime soon, but Minaj said “the world ain’t ready yet.”

Minaj has long-expressed her desire to have children.

“I do not want to work all my life and never experience the joys of a family,” she told Vogue Italia in 2014.

And in 2015, she told Cosmopolitan that she hoped to have two or three children in the next 10 years wanted to spend as much time at home with her family.

“I want to be able to cook for my children, bake cookies for them, and watch them grow up. I just want to be mommy. Take them to school, go to the parent-teacher conference, help them with their homework, and put their work on the refrigerator.”

Nicki Minaj’s due date or the gender of her baby has yet to be revealed.

Be the first to receive breaking news alerts and more stories like this by subscribing to our mailing list.