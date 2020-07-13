8 SHARES Share Tweet

YouTube star Nicole Thea has died. The 24-year-old was eight months pregnant at the time and her unborn son did not survive.

In an Instagram post on Sunday (Jul. 12), Thea’s mother shared the heartbreaking news with the YouTuber’s fans.

“To all Nicole’s friends and supporters, it is with great sadness that I have to inform you that Nicole and her son she and Boga named Reign sadly passed away on Saturday morning. “…As a family we ask that you give us privacy because our hearts are truly broken and we are struggling to cope with what has happened.”

Thea’s cause of death has not been revealed.

The London-based social media influencer gained a following by documenting her pregnancy on YouTube. She was also a dancer and her own lines of jewelry and eyelashes.

Thea’s partner and father of her unborn child is street dancer, Global Boga.

“If you believe children are BIG BLESSINGS from God,” Boga wrote on Instagram just one day before Thea’s passing.

“I Can’t wait to be taking my son to the parks & Playground”

Boga has chosen to allow videos Thea recorded before her untimely passing to be released as scheduled.

A behind-the-scenes video of a recent pregnancy shoot she did was released on Sunday (Jul. 12). It’s unclear how many more will be released.

