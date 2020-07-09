5 SHARES Share Tweet

A wardrobe stylist is spilling a little bit of tea on K. Michelle.

Hollywood Larry styled K. Michelle for her music video for the “Supahood” remix, which featured Kash Doll and Yung Miami.

In a series of tweets, Larry accused the singer of being abusive and homophobic on the set of the 2019 music video.

Larry began sharing his experience with K. Michelle after someone posted a clip from the “Supahood” video.

“I styled Kimberly for this video. She publicly humiliated me, threw a flower vase at me and still has unpaid invoices.”

“I’m not going to tell you about the very extreme homophobic comments she made,” Larry added.

I styled Kimberly for this video. She publicly humiliated me, threw a flower vase at me and still has unpaid invoices… But yeah, that would’ve been cute for Carsesha. https://t.co/GHecPPJBWy — Hollywood Larry (@HollyLarry) July 7, 2020

Yeah man. Mind you I’d barely recovered from a near death car accident. Literally no teeth, forced to wear a mask (pre-Covid) and on a cane with a limp. She dgaf. Babygirl hail married that mf, unbothered! pic.twitter.com/JHFR8e9UWp — Hollywood Larry (@HollyLarry) July 7, 2020

Yep. Thanks bro. I’m not going to tell you about the very extreme homophobic comments she made. Video looked great though! — Hollywood Larry (@HollyLarry) July 7, 2020

Larry explained that K. Michelle became upset because she wanted him to “build her a silicone/gel butt and hips,” but that’s not something he does.

Bottomline… She wanted me to build her a silicone/gel butt and hips. That is not a service I provide being a WARDROBE STYLIST! — Hollywood Larry (@HollyLarry) July 7, 2020

Had the audacity to say… “Call some of the scammers gays to get the fucking job done!” Mind you, she wanted a prosthetic ass and hips which is not my lane. — Hollywood Larry (@HollyLarry) July 7, 2020

A producer for the video also echoed Larry’s allegations of K. Michelle’s behavior, even claiming the artist “cussed out” and “attempted to attack” the director.

Larry also revealed some insight into the behind-the-scenes behaviors of some of your faves.

I’m tired, and I got time. If only everyone knew how their “favs” get-over, use, and abuse us creatives! It’s mind blowing. — Hollywood Larry (@HollyLarry) July 7, 2020

K. Michelle has not responded to Larry’s claim. However, she’s been called out for making homophobic remarks in the past.

And one day prior, to Larry’s Tweets, K. Michelle patted herself on the back for supporting creatives.

Y’all don’t understand how much I enjoy helping creatives — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) July 7, 2020

