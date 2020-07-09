A wardrobe stylist is spilling a little bit of tea on K. Michelle.

Hollywood Larry styled K. Michelle for her music video for the “Supahood” remix, which featured Kash Doll and Yung Miami.

In a series of tweets, Larry accused the singer of being abusive and homophobic on the set of the 2019 music video.

Larry began sharing his experience with K. Michelle after someone posted a clip from the “Supahood” video.

“I styled Kimberly for this video. She publicly humiliated me, threw a flower vase at me and still has unpaid invoices.”

“I’m not going to tell you about the very extreme homophobic comments she made,” Larry added.

Larry explained that K. Michelle became upset because she wanted him to “build her a silicone/gel butt and hips,” but that’s not something he does.

A producer for the video also echoed Larry’s allegations of K. Michelle’s behavior, even claiming the artist “cussed out” and “attempted to attack” the director.

Larry also revealed some insight into the behind-the-scenes behaviors of some of your faves.

K. Michelle has not responded to Larry’s claim. However, she’s been called out for making homophobic remarks in the past.

And one day prior, to Larry’s Tweets, K. Michelle patted herself on the back for supporting creatives.

Be the first to receive breaking news alerts and more stories like this by subscribing to our mailing list.

MORE STORIES LIKE THISMORE FROM AUTHOR