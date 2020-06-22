Nicki Minaj has made history as the first female rapper this century to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Minaj was able to grab the honor thanks to her “TROLLZ” collaboration with Tekashi 6ix9ine, which is the #1 song in the country this week.

“TROLLZ” also had the biggest U.S. sales week of 2020 with 116,000 copies sold … and the biggest since Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie’s “Me” released in May 2019.

.@6ix9ine & @NickiMinaj’s “TROLLZ” scores the biggest US sales week of the year and the biggest since @TaylorSwift13 & @BrendonUrie’s “ME!” in May 2019. It debuts with 116,000 copies sold. pic.twitter.com/ZHW12MFimo — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 22, 2020

This comes just a little over one month after Nicki scored her first #1 single EVER with the “Say So” remix featuring Doja Cat.

“TROLLZ” serves as Minaj’s second Hot 100 #1 and Tekashi’s first.

“TROLLZ” becomes 6ix9ine’s first and Nicki Minaj’s second #1 single on the Hot 100. Congratulations, @6ix9ine & @NickiMinaj! ? pic.twitter.com/kQ8hrXJJlt — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 22, 2020

Lauryn Hill was the first female rapper EVER to debut at #1 on the Hot 100 with “Doo Wop (That Thing)” back in November 1998 … which makes Nicki the first female rapper to do so in the 21st century.

To date, Nicki and Lauryn are the ONLY female rappers to have a single debut atop the Hot 100.