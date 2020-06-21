13 SHARES Share Tweet

After “Baby Driver” star Ansel Elgort was accused of sexual assault, at least three women have come forward with similar claims against Justin Bieber.

The first woman, who wishes to remain anonymous beyond her first name, Danielle, said she was inspired to come forward with her story about Bieber after a woman named Gabby revealed that she was sexually assaulted by Elgort when he was 20 and she was 17. Elgort denied the allegation saying that they were in a legal, consensual relationship.

Danielle said that on March 9th, 2014, she and two friends were attending an event hosted by Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun at Banger’s Sausage House and Beer Garden when Bieber made a surprise appearance with his then-girlfriend Selena Gomez and sang a few songs.

Danielle claimed that Bieber took pictures with her and her friends (though she declined to share the photos for legal reasons) before inviting them to hang out with him and his crew at the Four Seasons Hotel.

She alleged that she eventually wound up in a room alone with Bieber, who then proceeded to kiss her and remove her underwear before he “forced himself” inside her, despite her protests.

“Although, this was 6 years ago, although I was one year older than him (he was 20, I was 21), I was still sexually assaulted without consent,” she said, adding that “Just because he is a huge pop star with a lot of money and millions of fans, doesn’t make this okay and should go unnoticed.”

My name is Danielle. On March 9, 2014, I was sexually assaulted by Justin Bieber. pic.twitter.com/zUX4HJewPn — d (@danielleglvn) June 21, 2020

After Danielle shared her story, another woman named Kadi came forward detailing a similar story of being taken to Bieber’s hotel room in New York City during the early morning hours of May 5th, 2015 along with four other girls.

“I believe Danielle, I am a victim of sexual assault by Justin Bieber too,” Kadi wrote on Twitter.

She said Bieber followed her into a bathroom and locked the door behind him before proceeding to kiss her and touch all over her body. She claimed he then pushed her down on the bed and forcibly penetrated her, at which point she “pushed him and kicked him between the legs” before running out of the room.

As evidence, Kadi shared screenshots of conversations she says were with Bieber’s bodyguard at the time and another girl who was there that night in 2017.

I didn’t come forward so that you believe me, I know as a belieber it’s hard to believe it, It was hard for me too considering how big of a belieber i am. But I came forward so that you can at least believe Danielle because Justin is indeed capable of an assault. — Kadi (@ItsnotKadi) June 21, 2020

A third woman, who didn’t release her name, also posted on Twitter that she was “full on groped” by Bieber when she was 17.

“He quite frankly didn’t care how old I was and knew he could do whatever he wanted,” she wrote, adding: “My friends on here have seen the picture.”

After the story from the first accuser, Danielle, went viral, Allison Kanye—who is the president of Scooter Braun Projects (Bieber’s management team)—was seen denying the allegations in a private message apparently sent to a fan account via Instagram.

“An allegation like this is something we would never take lightly but this read exactly like the Ansel Elgort allegation so we were a little suspicious,” Kaye said in the message.

She said the allegation was “factually impossible” because Bieber wasn’t even staying at the hotel where the alleged assault happened.

“After the event on March 9th, Justin stayed at an Airbnb where I was also staying,” Kaye wrote, adding that Bieber didn’t stay at the Four Season, but rather the Westin. “Sorry it took so long to respond but we wanted to be respectful and address it with real info,” she concluded.

While Bieber himself has not yet commented on Danielle’s story, the singer was spotted in Austin on March 9th, 2014 and performed at Banger’s Sausage House and Beer Garden, as reported by CTV News.

There’s also video of Bieber hanging out with Selena Gomez in Austin the night of March 9th, 2014.

For what it’s worth, a Justin Bieber fan account also uncovered tweets from Kadi contradicting her story because she was tweeting in 2015 (the year after the alleged incident occurred) as if she’d never even met Bieber.

The person who is accusing Justin Bieber HAS NOT met him. pic.twitter.com/75VvJ9VkcE — Justin Bieber Analytics (@JDBAnalytics) June 21, 2020

Meanwhile, Twitter has exploded with responses to the allegations and purported response from Bieber’s camp, with some people defending the singer and others wishing to cancel Bieber, getting #JustinBieberIsOverParty to trend.

THIS TWEET IS FROM 2014. THIS TWEET CONFIRMS THE GIRL’S STORY. THIS TWEET CONFIRMS JUSTIN BIEBER WAS AT THE FOUR SEASONS HOTEL. BELIEVE THE VICTIMS pic.twitter.com/20Y22jg7nO — sar loves camila (@bippitycabello) June 21, 2020

tw// r*pe + sexual assault

Justin Bieber is guilty. stop defending abusers and wake up. pic.twitter.com/v0ZJht4JV7 — k? (@kokiopetals) June 21, 2020

Tw// r*pe There’s just so much proof that justin bieber was actually there, believe the victim not a rich man who said “rape happens for a reason” pic.twitter.com/OdDQIKxkFJ — Naz ? ??? (@enchantednaz) June 21, 2020

This is how ppl who still defend Justin Bieber look.#justinbieberisoverparty pic.twitter.com/wcFfUjxAdw — ?. (@aestyjuv) June 21, 2020

Justin Bieber has literally ADMITTED to “abusing all of [his] relationships” AND being “disrespectful to women.” It’s time we start holding celebrities accountable for their disgusting actions. #justinbieberisoverparty pic.twitter.com/lCgLPxJOMk — Harry (@freshseIgomez) June 21, 2020

It is astounding that there is actual proof that the girl who accused Justin Bieber of assault has never met him and has been begging to meet him after she says the assault occurred. And yet people have already pronounced him guilty on the Internet. https://t.co/YPuWlaTdkk — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) June 21, 2020

“Danielle is trying ruin Justin’s career” Justin Bieber has done so much shit that you can almost call it a “miracle” how he still has a career. This is an addition to the ever growing list. It’s not the start so literally stfu. Believe the victim always not a possible rapist. — ?gabz ²?? (@gm02111) June 21, 2020

Justin Bieber is like a book. He is judged by the cover but nobody read his story

WAIT FOR JUSTIN, DON'T JUDGE QUICKLY pic.twitter.com/tkgk70g4Pm — Exo & JB (@iamExolieber) June 21, 2020

JUSTIN BIEBER IS A RAP1ST; a thread pic.twitter.com/WirtdL11vX — leticia ? (@agrhode) June 21, 2020

???? sexual harassment is SERIOUS! girls and boys suffer with it EVERY SINGLE DAY. this is a REAL THING. it's sad to see someone joking and writing stories about this stuff. so STOP. it’s not funny. this us not a joke!!!!!!!! — leticia ? (@agrhode) June 21, 2020

the girl so made the allegations is a belieber and she joked about it in 2014. pic.twitter.com/xKnLu3PB7p — leticia ? (@agrhode) June 21, 2020