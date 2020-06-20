135 SHARES Share Tweet

D.L. Hughley has fans concerned about his health after video footage surfaced showing him fainting in the middle of a comedy show and being dragged off the stage.

DL Hughley passed out during his stand-up show at Zanies Nashville tonight. Prayers up for him! pic.twitter.com/qoE1CzbqHf — Brooks Golightly (@brooklynluv) June 20, 2020

D.L. was just minutes into his stand-up routine at a Nashville comedy club called Zanies Friday night (Jun. 19) when all of a sudden he started slurring his words a bit and looked as though he was about to pass out.

At that point, a member of his security team noticed something was off and rushed onstage to assist him.

Moments later, the comedian fell backward off of the stool he was sitting on and hit his head on the stage.

Two more people rushed to Hughley’s aid, and he was dragged off the stage as the crowd looked on in shock.

It isn’t clear what caused D.L. to pass out, however, after the footage emerged, DJ Vlad of VladTV.com took to Twitter to assure fans that D.L. Hughley was “OK.”

DL Hughley is ok. I just spoke to him. — DJ Vlad – VladTV.com (@djvlad) June 20, 2020

Hughley is also scheduled to perform another show Saturday night and two shows on Sunday.

Story developing…