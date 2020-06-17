9 SHARES Share Tweet

The Fulton County District Attorney’s office has filed charges against the officer who shot and killed Rayshard Brooks in a Wendy’s parking lot.

During a press conference Wednesday afternoon (Jun. 17), Fulton County D.A. Paul Howard announced that former Atlanta Police Officer Garrett Rolfe will be charged with felony murder and 10 other charges, including felony murder and multiple assault with a deadly weapon charges.

Howard said Devin Brosnan, the other officer on the scene, also faces three charges, including aggravated assault.

More via AP: