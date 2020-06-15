Charmaine from “Black Ink Crew Chicago” is responding to the backlash she received over a recent TikTok featuring herself and her newborn daughter Nola that went viral for all the wrong reasons.

In case you missed it … Charmaine posted a video on TikTok as part of one of the many “challenges” on the platform.

This particular challenge involves a song called “Ah Eh,” which plays in the background while you squeeze a bottle of water all over your kids to record their reactions.

Charmaine participated in this wild challenge last Wednesday (Jun. 10), and folks went IN on her because it looked as though she was practically waterboarding that poor baby of hers … who is just three months old.

Here’s the video:

Here’s the dragging (via Twitter):

And here’s Charmaine’s response (via WGCI):

Recently, I thought it would be funny to do a Tik Tok Challenge with my family. Well, I was wrong about that one!

It turned out to not be funny at all once I received backlash and realized it could have been dangerous. I felt so misunderstood because I couldn’t believe people would think I would harm my precious child!

Water hit the side of her face and chest but people made a really big deal saying she was gasping for air. She absolutely was not!

I would never put her in any danger like that. She had a reaction to water splashing her similar to the kids in the other tik tok challenges. So I thought it was okay to post but after re-evaluating it probably was just a bad idea overall because I would never want her to be put in harms way.

I apologize to anyone I have offended, but one thing for sure and two things for certain….. I’m a great mom!

Hopefully, Charmaine has learned her lesson.

