Charmaine from “Black Ink Crew Chicago” is responding to the backlash she received over a recent TikTok featuring herself and her newborn daughter Nola that went viral for all the wrong reasons.

In case you missed it … Charmaine posted a video on TikTok as part of one of the many “challenges” on the platform.

This particular challenge involves a song called “Ah Eh,” which plays in the background while you squeeze a bottle of water all over your kids to record their reactions.

Charmaine participated in this wild challenge last Wednesday (Jun. 10), and folks went IN on her because it looked as though she was practically waterboarding that poor baby of hers … who is just three months old.

Here’s the video:

Here’s the dragging (via Twitter):

Charmaine baby only 3 months old ain’t no way in hell I would do a water challenge with a fuckn newborn but hey that’s just me — Legend ? (@pretty_sadiddy) June 11, 2020

People defending Charmaine are sad and dumb af… Babies aren't toys or test drives for your maturity. Take some parenting classes at least. Sis shouldve known damn well what dry drowning is… I hope she gets help before another 'challenge' does cause her to hurt her baby. pic.twitter.com/8GfMB228K7 — Social Loner (@black_widow_28) June 11, 2020

Y’all really gotta watch who y’all choose to mother your kids. When @charmainej_tv threw water at her newborn, her husband’s face read “I knew I was right refusing to marry her.” -I’d be afraid to leave her alone with the baby after seeing that. #Charmaine #Baby — PoshMeUp (@PoshMeUp1) June 11, 2020

Charmaine throwing water in her newborn baby face for laughs is disturbing. — d. (@1diorm) June 11, 2020

Why is Charmaine on IG splashing water in her newborn babies face for laughs? Am I in hell? — los angeles flaker (@meghansgood) June 11, 2020

Charmaine is so busy looking at the camera while waterboarding her own baby for likes on social media, she can't even see that her own baby is in distress and doesn't like that. You damn dumb dumb. — Rhea (@junewill123) June 11, 2020

Charmaine from Black Ink is a whole clown. Did y’all see what she did to her baby for likes? — ..Nikia.. (@SheNICE2) June 11, 2020

So Charmaine was about to drown her baby over a ticktock ? #seekhelp — Atiba Khair (@ZoraGreenleaf) June 11, 2020

Charmaine from Black Ink Crew throwing water on her newborn baby for clout= ????? — Seokjin (@IyanaBaps) June 11, 2020

And here’s Charmaine’s response (via WGCI):

Recently, I thought it would be funny to do a Tik Tok Challenge with my family. Well, I was wrong about that one! It turned out to not be funny at all once I received backlash and realized it could have been dangerous. I felt so misunderstood because I couldn’t believe people would think I would harm my precious child! Water hit the side of her face and chest but people made a really big deal saying she was gasping for air. She absolutely was not! I would never put her in any danger like that. She had a reaction to water splashing her similar to the kids in the other tik tok challenges. So I thought it was okay to post but after re-evaluating it probably was just a bad idea overall because I would never want her to be put in harms way. I apologize to anyone I have offended, but one thing for sure and two things for certain….. I’m a great mom!

Hopefully, Charmaine has learned her lesson.