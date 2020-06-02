Wendy’s is facing a ton of backlash on social media after it was revealed that the CEO of a company owning a number of the popular fast-food chain’s franchises has donated over $440,000 to President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign.

Trump hosted in a roundtable discussion with restaurant industry leaders on coronavirus relief efforts for fast food establishments back in May.

James Bodenstedt—the CEO of Muy! Companies, which franchises hundreds of Wendy’s, Taco Bell and Pizza locations across the country—was reportedly the first fast-food franchisee to take part in the discussion.

The White House meeting also took place after Bodenstedt had contributed more than $440,000 to Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign since 2018, the latest being a $200,000 donation to the Trump Victory PAC in March, Business Insider reported.

While the official Twitter account for Wendy’s is usually revered for its epic social media clapbacks, fans of the restaurant aren’t too happy about the company’s CEO supporting a president who doesn’t value Black lives, and the hashtag #WendysIsOverParty began trending in support of boycotting the fast-food chain Tuesday morning (Jun 2).

It’s also worth noting that several other restaurant heads have also shown their support of Trump by donating to his re-election campaign, including Panera CEO Niren Chaudhary, Jose Cil—the CEO of Burger King and Popeyes’ parent company Restaurant Brands International, Thomas Keller—a fine-dining restaurateur, and Tilman Fertitta—CEO of Landry’s Inc., which owns restaurant brands such as Bubba Gump, Del Frisco’s and Joe’s Crab Shack.

