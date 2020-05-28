29 SHARES Share Tweet

Ice Cube was scheduled to appear on ABC’s Good Morning America Thursday morning (May 28) to promote his new movie The High Note.

However, the 50-year-old rapper/actor took to Twitter to announce that he’d canceled his appearance on the ABC morning show because he’s just not in the mood following the death of George Floyd, who died in the custody of Minneapolis police on Monday.

“I apologize to everyone expecting to see me on Good Morning America today, but after the events in Minnesota with George Floyd, I’m in no mood to tell America, good morning,” Cube tweeted.

Cube previously spoke about the killing of George Floyd on Twitter Tuesday, retweeting the viral citizen video showing Floyd’s fatal arrest and asking: “How long will we go for Blue on Black Crime before we strike back???”

Four Minneapolis police officers were fired Tuesday for their involvement in George Floyd’s death after footage surfaced online showing one of the officers, Derek Chauvin, kneeling on the man’s neck as he begged for air and pleaded for his life.

Bystanders could be heard telling the officers they could see the man’s nose bleeding and pleaded for them to get off of him, but their pleas fell on deaf ears, as the officers didn’t loosen their hold on Floyd until paramedics arrived.

By then, Floyd was “unresponsive” and “pulseless,” according to the medics who responded to the scene. Floyd was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Floyd’s death is currently being investigated by the FBI and Minnesota state officials for possible civil rights violations.