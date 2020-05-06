2k SHARES Share Tweet

Well, this is certainly … interesting.

The Reverend Jamal H. Bryant just welcomed a baby with a woman who is NOT his ex-wife and current girlfriend, Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant.

Sources say the promiscuous pastor’s new baby mama is one of his church members. Bryant is the pastor of New Birth Baptist Church in Stonecrest, Georgia.

Rev. Bryant left Empowerment Temple AME Church in Baltimore to take over at New Birth after Bishop Eddie Long died of cancer back in 2017.

Congratulations are in order for Pastor Jamal Bryant who’s “Secret Lady” allegedly has already given birth to their NEW BABY? Happy early Mother’s Day to the new mommy. I wonder what’s going to happen when church opens back up? Do you think she will be sitting front row First Lady style? Where do u think Gizelle will be seated? This is just too much

This isn’t the first time Pastor Bryant has had a child outside of his relationship with Gizelle. In fact, it was his infidelity and resulting side baby that caused their marriage to end after seven years back in 2009.

Gizelle and Jamal, who are back together now, have three daughters together—Grace and twins Angel and Adore.

Bryan admitted in 2016 to having a sexual relationship with another church member, 34-year-old Latoya Shawntee Odom, who birthed their son, John Karston Bryant.

According to one blogger, Bryant allegedly asked the woman to abort the baby.

Gizelle confirmed that she and Pastor Jamal were back together last fall during the RHOP Season 4 reunion.