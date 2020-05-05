9 SHARES Share Tweet

Somebody, anybody … please come get Boosie Badazz RET NAH!

The “Wipe Down” rapper has been no stranger to saying and doing crazy things on social media over the past few months.

Just this morning, Boosie posted a video on Instagram of him at a clothing store molesting a mannequin by rubbing on its “private” area. He can also be heard in the background saying: “that a**hole.”

The Louisiana rapper captioned the video: “When u need some p***y n miss the one u f**king”.

We get that inappropriately rubbing a mannequin does harm to no one (except for the lifeless mannequin of course), but why Boosie?!?! Why?!?

Boosie’s followers on IG also found the video to be a bit disturbing and extra.

“Lol i was disturbed just a little by this,” one follower commented.

Another wrote: “Somebody go check that man blood sugar.”

“Ummm log out for me please,” commented another fan.

Boosie knows good and damn well he’s too old to be out here acting like this, but whatever floats your boat, sir!