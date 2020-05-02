6 SHARES Share Tweet

The time has finally come!

After it was unclear if we would even get a reunion special, the first teaser for the three-part Real Housewives of Atlanta season 12 reunion has been released.

The entire cast joined Andy Cohen via video chat to wrap the season, and despite filming remotely from their own homes, there was epic shade and the ladies went all the way in on each other.

The 45-second clip shows Kenya Moore spilling the tea that NeNe Leakes and someone else (possibly Marlo Hampton) were sleeping with the same man at the same time.

Porsha Williams then goes off on Eva Marcille for having her baby’s name in her mouth.

“First of all, I will never forgive you for ever speaking on my child,” Porsha yelled and getting close to her camera. “Do you see me? Do you hear what I am saying?”

And when Eva tried to refute the claim, Porsha snapped back: “Yes, the f**k you did!”

NeNe Leakes and Kandi Burruss also seem to reignite their war after several seasons of mutual peace.

“I’m embedded in your motherf**king brain, bitch,” Kandi told NeNe. “And you’re gonna keep knowing me.”

NeNe responded with a “Bye, girl,” and the teaser ended with the original housewife knocking down her camera, cutting the feed and leaving the other ladies stunned.

According to Us Weekly, there will be three parts to the RHOA reunion, with the first episode airing May 10th.

Part one will focus on Kenya’s relationship with her estranged husband Marc Daly and the status of her friendship with Porsha. Marlo and Tanya Sam will also join the ladies to discuss the Greece trip.

In part two, Porsha and Eva will air out their issues. This is also the episode where NeNe abruptly cuts off her camera and leaves.

The truth about Snake-gate will hopefully come to light when Yovanna Momplaisir joins the ladies in part three. Cynthia Bailey and Kenya will also discuss their friendship.

As Cohen noted following the reunion taping, the Atlanta Housewives are trailblazers, setting the bar for reality television in this strange time of social distancing.

Good morning! I have my first hangover in two months as a result of a tequila-infusion after the 12 hour #RHOA taping, which did NOT disappoint. Those women are trailblazers! — Andy Cohen (@Andy) April 24, 2020

RHOA was unable to film their usual reunion show and was forced to do so remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic and stay-at-home orders in Georgia.

Tune in May 10th on Bravo to watch the RHOA women throw history-making shade.