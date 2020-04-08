The Atlanta Housewives will finally have the chance to settle their differences, start some new beef, and throw lots of shade … from the comfort of their homes.

After previously being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, it has been confirmed that The Real Housewives of Atlanta will shoot a reunion special for season 12.

For the first time ever, the reunion will be shot remotely with all the housewives and host And Cohen filming from their own homes.

Cohen shared the news on his SiriusXM show earlier this week.

“Listen, this is obviously not how we would prefer to do, it but life is not how we prefer it right now. We want to be in the same room, but we cannot risk the health and safety of our Housewives and our incredible crew in Georgia.”

The RHOA reunion was originally scheduled to be filmed in late March, but was postponed. Cohen and producers made the decision to film virtually because of the show’s popularity and to capture reality as it is.

“Atlanta is regarded by many as the Super Bowl of reunion shows. It is one of my favorite reunions to shoot, I look forward to it. And the fact of the matter is, it’s either we do it this way or there is no Super Bowl this year.”

“We need to reset the table with the ladies in Atlanta,” Cohen added. “If we wait for this pandemic to be over for when we all are in the same room, it’s going to delay everything.

“We need to move forward. We need to live in reality right now, and reality right now is if we’re going to do this, we’re going to do this virtually.”

All of the peach-holding housewives and friends, Marlo Hampton and Tanya Sam, will attend the virtual reunion.

It’s unknown when filming will take place or how many reunion episodes will air. However, the RHOA season 12 finale is Sunday, April 19th.

But one thing is for sure: All the ladies have a lot to get off their chest and it will be must-see television.

“These girls … they’re gonna get it, let me tell you,” said NeNe Leakes recently told People. “This isn’t a threat, it’s a promise.”