The coronavirus pandemic is so serious that Bravo producers have reportedly canceled production for the upcoming Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12 reunion.

Our friends over at LoveBScott.com first broke the news not long after President Trump declared the coronavirus a national emergency.

Fans of the show will likely be annoyed by the cancelation, considering RHOA Season 12 has been rather explosive, with popular storylines like “Snakegate” and NeNe vs. Kenya.

It isn’t known if or when the reunion special will be rescheduled, though with RHOA being Bravo’s biggest show, we can almost guarantee proper accommodations will be made in due time.