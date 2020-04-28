Fans of Little Women: Atlanta were shocked to wake up this morning to learn that Ashley “Minnie” Ross had tragically died.

Ross passed away on Monday night after sustaining severe injuries from a hit-and-run car accident in Atlanta on Sunday (Apr. 26). She was only 34 years old.

Many on Twitter paid tribute to Ms. Minnie, by sharing the many videos, GIFs, and memes she inspired during her tenure on Little Women: Atlanta.

Ross was an original cast member of LWA, which had been in the process of filming it’s sixth season. It’s unknown at this time how production will address Ross’ passing.

“She was the most beautiful, kind, giving, generous human ever. She was adored by cast and crew because she always wore her heart on her sleeve,” a rep for the show told People. “There’s nothing she wouldn’t do for those she loved.”

Several of Ross’ co-stars have also mourned her loss on social media.

View this post on Instagram

Prayers for Minnie's family!!! 🙏 🙏

A post shared by Ms Juicy Baby (@msjuicyrsms) on

View this post on Instagram

As I’m writing this I’m in tears I can’t believe it my Minnie !!!! Why did they take you away from us !!!! WHY!!!!! It always seems like we have all the time in the world, only to realize how fleeting it really is. I wish we had more time to do and say the things we saved for later which along with you is gone forever 💔 I promise to keep you alive in my memories and be there for your mama @grneyes4life and your aunt @vdeloney72 . You were more than our best friend you were our big sister and still is !!! I still can’t believe this man why man why!!!! , I love you so much !!!! My heart is broken 😭💔 Rest In Peace my love @msminnielwa #teamminnie #prayforhermamaplease #myminnie #bestfriends #sisters #realfriends #heartbroken

A post shared by Amanda 🧿 (@amanda.twin) on

Ms. Minnie will certainly be missed.

MORE STORIES LIKE THISMORE FROM AUTHOR