Three Colorado men were arrested after they were caught violating the state’s stay-at-home order amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Police in Steamboat Springs say they received a call around Monday night (Apr. 13) from a man who said his roommate had invited friends over to their residence, a direct violation of Colorado’s self-quarantine order in place to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

The caller said he tried to get the visitors to leave, but they refused, which prompted the call to authorities.

Annette Dopplick, operations commander for the Steamboat Springs Police Department, told the Denver Channel that when police arrived at the residence, the guests refused to leave or provide their names.

The three men—who police said did not live in Steamboat Springs and were identified as 25-year-old Ryan Albert, 28-year-old Joseph Thompson and 34-year-old Travis Pettit—were taken into custody and charged with obstructing a peace officer and failing to comply with a public health order, both misdemeanors.

A judge issued a no-bond hold for the three men and they spent the night in jail before being released Tuesday afternoon.

Colorado’s stay-at-home order went into effect on March 26th and is currently set to expire on April 26th.

The state has so far recorded more than 8,600 confirmed cases of coronavirus and at least 374 deaths.