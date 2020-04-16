Beyoncé is known for surprising her fans in various ways, and she did just that by appearing during ABC’s “Disney Family Singalong.”

Prior to the special airing, ABC announced that a “special guest” would be joining a list of musicians who were going to sing classic Disney songs via live stream Thursday night (Apr. 16), and fans were pleasantly surprised when Beyoncé—who starred in 2019’s “Lion King” remake—popped up on the screen to perform “When You Wish Upon a Star” from Disney’s “Pinnochio.”

“Hello to all of the families across the world,” Beyoncé said. “I’m very proud and honored to be a part of the Disney family and to help present the Disney Family Singalong in partnership with Feeding America. I’d like to dedicate this song to all the healthcare workers who have been working tirelessly to keep us healthy and safe. We greatly appreciate you.”

As the song ended, she added: “Please hold on to your families tight. Please be safe, don’t give up hope. We’re going to get through this, I promise. God bless you!”

The BeyHive went nuts on Twitter after the Queen’s brief appearance and her name quickly became a worldwide trending topic on the popular social media platform.

The hourlong event was hosted by Ryan Seacrest and featured celebrities including Ariana Grande, Raven-Symoné, Demi Lovato, Christina Aguilera, Amber Riley, Tori Kelly and more.

