Drake was feeling very philosophical and sentimental while self-quarantining early Monday morning.

Along with a lengthy message of positivity and connecting to your inner light, the rapper shared the first official images of his son, Adonis.

The adorable 2-year-old has a blonde curly fro and big blue-green eyes.

On Monday morning (Mar. 30), Drake shared a collection of photos which included his parents, Adonis, and Adonis’ mother, Sophie Brussaux.

“What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light,” Drake wrote.

“This will create the biggest opening of all. Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy.”

Adonis was born in October 2017, but Drake kept his newborn hidden from the public spotlight for as long as he could, until Pusha T revealed the child’s name in 2018 diss track.

Drake later confirmed that he was a first-time father, but continued to keep Adonis off of social media and out of the public eye.

Drake is currently self-quarantining after recently testing negative for coronavirus. However, it’s unclear if Adonis is with him.

“I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite,” Drake concluded his post