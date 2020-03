YBN Nahmir turns up at the race track with G-Eazy and Offset in the music video for his new single “2 Seater.”

The trio are surrounded by beautiful women and fast cars doing donuts around them as they each rap their respective verses in the video.

“2 Seater” is one of the first offerings from Nahmir’s upcoming debut album, which is due out sometime this year.

Watch the video above!