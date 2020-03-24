60 SHARES Share Tweet

Boosie Badazz has been showing all the way OWT on Instagram Live, even more than usual thanks to everyone being forced into quarantine amid the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Over the past week or so, the Louisiana rapper has been paying female fans $25 to show their breasts on IG Live for what he dubbed “QTD” (aka Quarantine Titty Day). And during one particular Livestream, he paid two women to eat each other out while 18,000 people watched.

Obviously, all of this goes against Instagram’s TOS, and the platform recently slid in the rapper’s DMs with a cease-and-desist telling him to halt his recent IG Live activities.

“Instagram just DM’d me! Told me stop my actions,” Boosie said Tuesday (Mar. 24) on IG Live. “I ain’t stopping sh*t… because we on quarantine. F**k! Can’t leave the f**king house, everybody’s f**ked up. Talking about stop your actions. Leave my live then, f**k! I don’t give a f**k, mayne. I’m showing the world a good time. Everytime I try to show the world a good time they just try and take it from me.”