While the rest of us responsible adults are self-isolating and practicing social distancing in the midst of the coronavirus takeover, the younger generation for some reason just isn’t getting the memo.

Videos of teens doing a new challenge called the Fruit Roll-Up challenge has gone viral on TikTok and other forms of social media.

In the videos, the teens chew opposite ends of a Fruit Roll-Up and continue until they almost kiss. Some even kept going until their lips and faces touched, which is a big no-no right now with the coronavirus quickly spreading and affecting over 265,000 people throughout the world.

Here’s one video with two teens who ended up touching lips doing the challenge.

And here’s a few other challenge videos:

Hate to say it, but kids these days are REALLY dumb.