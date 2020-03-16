A Transportation Security Administration worker at the airport in Atlanta has tested positive for COVID-19 aka coronavirus, the TSA announced Monday (Mar. 16).

According to TSA officials, the screener officer last worked at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on March 7th in Terminal F during morning departures.

From the TSA website:

“Employees or travelers who believe they may have been in contact with a person who tests positive for COVID-19 should consult with local public health officials. Employees or travelers who test positive for COVID-19 should seek medical attention and report to the appropriate authorities.”

Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport is the world’s busiest airport, seeing more than 107 million passengers annually.

