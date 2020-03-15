27 SHARES Share Tweet

As if all of the media attention and mayhem caused by the coronavirus isn’t enough, rapper NLE Choppa is speaking on having suicidal thoughts on social media.

The 17-year-old rap newcomer posted a since-deleted message on Twitter threatening to take his own life.

NLE says he plans on doing it on “the last day of December 2020.” He added: “Y’all better enjoy me while y’all can.”

NLE also revealed to fans that his music will live on after he dies. He said that his music will explain everything.

My Music Gone Live For Me Imma Be With Y’all. I Promise… My Music Gone Let You Know Every Thing You Need To Know ? love y’all — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) March 14, 2020

Fans have already chimed in on NLE Choppa’s suicidal threats and many are begging him to get help.

Please seek help , I promise it gets better. Tried to end mine two years ago. So glad God didn’t allow that to happen — lo ?? (@nooitslo) March 14, 2020

Noo don’t do it ;( I promise it gets better and you’re still young and have so much opportunities in your life. pls seek help and talk to someone??? — ?????????? (@lilnasxking) March 14, 2020

chill bro ur mad young, thers ppl that luv u out ther bro trust me u have a lot to live for — nexra (@_nexra) March 14, 2020

Just last week, NLE Choppa—who just dropped a new single and music video with Blueface—spoke out on how he suffers from depression and that his upcoming album will focus on those who deal with mental health.

The “Holy Moly” rapper tweeted in part: “I just wanna be understood it’s hard tho I got problems … Everybody go through depression I suffer from that I think in the blacc community that shit ignored [100 emoji] on my album i got a song for everybody who suffer from bipolar depression, mental health issues man anything I hope it touch u, let u know u not alone I’m with you.”

I just wanna be understood it’s hard tho I got problems — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) March 7, 2020

I think I come off as attention seeking or love seeking cus I never felt it. I’m broke inside tbh they cracc jokes when I let that pain off my chest, man this shit therapy for me but they quicc to see he ain’t got problems ? — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) March 7, 2020

And fore all you pussy ass niggas steady speaking on me “he from the burbs” BITCH IM FROM 3687 COTTONWOOD My momma still doing taxes out that bitch til this day u need yo taxes done hit ma deuce my baby pics inner too she lost customers being my manager sorry momma ? — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) March 7, 2020

That ain’t do nun but distance me from err body I love and put me round a bunch of folks Ian know or fw. Momma worked all day, pops worked all day to get our needs but they low key damged me made me feel kinda unloved. Ion never open up but I be reading them lil comments? — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) March 7, 2020

Y’all don’t know me mentally I’m throwed I’m only 17 and done seen trauma and I done did trauma to others. They quicc To say choppa ain’t this chop ain’t that next tattoo session I’m getting a lie detector test we gone see do I rap cap or not ? — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) March 7, 2020

Everybody go through depression I suffer from that I think in the blacc community that shit ignored ? on my album i got a song for everybody who suffer from bipolar depression, mental health issues man anything I hope it touch u, let u know u not alone I’m with you ??? — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) March 7, 2020

If I say you all I got , Ian lying — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) March 7, 2020

I be lonely ash don’t nobody fw me fr. Ain’t nobody checced on me since my insta been gone maybe a few people ????? — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) March 7, 2020

Prayers up for NLE Choppa and those around him … hopefully, someone gets him some help ASAP. Suicide is becoming way too common with the young generation these days.