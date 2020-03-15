As if all of the media attention and mayhem caused by the coronavirus isn’t enough, rapper NLE Choppa is speaking on having suicidal thoughts on social media.

The 17-year-old rap newcomer posted a since-deleted message on Twitter threatening to take his own life.

NLE says he plans on doing it on “the last day of December 2020.” He added: “Y’all better enjoy me while y’all can.”

NLE also revealed to fans that his music will live on after he dies. He said that his music will explain everything.

Fans have already chimed in on NLE Choppa’s suicidal threats and many are begging him to get help.

Just last week, NLE Choppa—who just dropped a new single and music video with Blueface—spoke out on how he suffers from depression and that his upcoming album will focus on those who deal with mental health.

The “Holy Moly” rapper tweeted in part: “I just wanna be understood it’s hard tho I got problems … Everybody go through depression I suffer from that I think in the blacc community that shit ignored [100 emoji] on my album i got a song for everybody who suffer from bipolar depression, mental health issues man anything I hope it touch u, let u know u not alone I’m with you.”

Prayers up for NLE Choppa and those around him … hopefully, someone gets him some help ASAP. Suicide is becoming way too common with the young generation these days.

