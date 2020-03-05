7 SHARES Share Tweet

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren is dropping out of the 2020 presidential race, CNN reports.

Warren—whose bid was centered around a promise to wipe out corruption in Washington—failed to win any of the early primary states, so this news is far from surprising.

She announced her decision to end her Democratic campaign on a staff call Thursday morning.

“I wanted you all to hear it first, and I wanted you to hear it straight from me: Today, I’m suspending our campaign for president,” Warren said.

She continued: “I know that when we set out, this was not the call you ever wanted to hear. It is not the call I ever wanted to make. But I refuse to let disappointment blind me—or you—to what we’ve accomplished.

“We didn’t reach our goal, but what we have done together—what you have done—has made a lasting difference. It’s not the scale of the difference we wanted to make, but it matters—and the changes will have ripples for years to come.”

Warren’s exit officially leaves former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders as the final two contenders for the Democratic nomination.

Warren’s departure follows those of Senator Amy Klobuchar, former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who have all endorsed Biden.

Warren hasn’t said if she’ll endorse Biden or Sanders yet.