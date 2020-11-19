7 SHARES Share Tweet

A gender studies Ph.D. student at the University of Illinois Chicago is facing serious charges after she allegedly stalked her ex-boyfriend by following him all the way to Washington, D.C. before shooting and killing him.

37-year-old Nijinsky Latassia Dix, who was also an employee at the University of Notre Dame in Indiana, was charged with second-degree murder Saturday (Nov. 14) in the death of 44-year-old Terry Hickman, police said.

According to court documents obtained by NBC Chicago, when officers arrived at Hickman’s apartment, they found Dix kneeling at his feet with a gun in her hand. The cops then asked her to drop the weapon, and she did, the docs stated.

Hickman was pronounced dead at the scene. While there, the officers heard a voice and noticed that a cell phone was connected to a call on speakerphone.

The cops then picked up the phone and spoke to the other person on the other end of the call who identified herself as Dix’s mother.

“The individual stated the defendant called her and stated, ‘He pushed me, and I shot him,'” the court docs continued.

Police said prior to the shooting, someone spotted the former couple in a parking garage.

Witnesses reported hearing a woman screaming “Oh my God!” and “Help me!” after multiple shots were fired around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, and they also said they saw a woman pacing on the balcony.

After the shooting, Dix was taken to a hospital where she told a doctor she’d “blacked out” and suffered from memory loss.

Emergency medical staff said the woman had an abrasion inside her lower lip, but the cause was unclear. One doctor told police it didn’t look like Dix had been physically assaulted.

At the police station, Dix complained of suffering from memory loss once again, and asked detectives to show her something that might help jog her memory.

When they showed her a picture of Hickman, Dix allegedly started crying and repeatedly said: “Get it away from me.”

At one point Dix said: “You don’t do people you love like that, that’s not love, I don’t want that, he can’t do people like that, you don’t do people you love like that. I’m sorry.”

Detectives later talked to an individual who said Dix had been “stalking [Hickman] and that she was from out of state but somehow found out where he resided,” the court filings stated.

That person said Dix and Hickman dated for three months before breaking up in May.

A spokesman for the University of Notre Dame confirmed Dixon’s employment, saying that she was the director of the “Talent Search Upward Bound” program known as “TRIO,” and that they were “aware of her arrest and will cooperate with law enforcement as appropriate.”

