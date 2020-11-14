33 SHARES Share Tweet

UPDATE: Sources close to Jeremih have revealed (via TMZ) that Jeremih is currently on a ventilator while battling COVID-19, and his condition has gotten worse since he was admitted into the ICU.

According to TMZ, the singer is “fighting for his life” and his “prognosis is bleak.” It isn’t clear how long he’s been in the hospital, or how long he’s had the coronavirus, but “he is not doing well,” the gossip site reported.

Jeremih’s celebrity friends are calling on fans to pray for the R&B singer, who is currently in the hospital battling an illness after contracting COVID-19.

Producer/songwriter Hitmaka (aka Yung Berg) took to Instagram Saturday (Nov. 14) to reveal that the “Don’t Tell ‘Em” singer was sick and asked his followers to send their prayers.

“I need everyone to pray for my brother @jeremih,” Hitmaka wrote alongside a photo of Jeremih, adding: “This message is posted with his mothers blessings.”

Hitmaka also posted a message on his IG Story, sharing his concern for Jeremih’s wellbeing, but also expressing optimism that he will recover.

“My dawg changed my life he gone pull thru pray for @jeremih,” Hitmaka shared. “We need that energy. Pray for my brother he gone shake back.”

Hitmaka and Jeremih both appeared on VH1’s Love & Hip Hop and have collaborated on songs including Big Sean’s “Bounce Back.”

Hitmaka spoke about their friendship in an interview with Power 105.1 back in 2019. “Jeremih is always gonna be my favorite person to work with because he changed my life,” he said.

While Hitmaka’s IG post didn’t disclose the illness Jeremih is currently battling, 50 Cent took to Instagram to suggest that it’s COVID-related and he’s currently in the ICU of a Chicago hospital.

“Pray for my boy @jeremih, he’s not doing good, this covid sh*t is real … he’s in ICU in Chicago”

A number of Jeremih’s other celebrity friends—including Chance the Rapper, Fabolous and Twista—are also sending their prayers and asking fans to do the same.

“Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih, he is like a brother to me and he’s ill right now,” Chance tweeted. “I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him.”

Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih, he is like a brother to me and he’s ill right now. I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) November 14, 2020

