6 SHARES Share Tweet

Jeremih is on the road to recovery after contracting COVID-19. The R&B singer’s family says he’s out of the ICU and has been transferred to a regular hospital room.

“Jeremih has been transferred out of ICU,” his family said in a statement. “He will spend the rest of his recovery time in a regular hospital room. The true healing begins. Thank you all for your continued prayers and wishes.”

The news comes after the 33-year-old’s agent revealed Thursday (Nov. 19) that he’d been taken off the ventilator, but his condition was still considered critical at the time.

However, now that he’s been moved to a regular hospital room, it sounds like his condition has done a complete 180 … though he’s not completely out of the woods just yet.

It isn’t clear whether Jeremih still has the coronavirus or when/how he contracted it, but let’s just continue to keep him in our prayers.

News of Jeremih’s hospitalization first broke last Saturday (Nov. 14) when 50 Cent revealed that he’d been placed in the ICU after testing positive for the deadly virus that has so far claimed the lives of over 250,000 Americans.

“Pray for my boy @jeremih he’s not doing good this covid s— is real … he’s in ICU in Chicago,” 50 Cent wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the pair, who have collaborated multiple times over the years. The rapper later added in another post: “Thank you for [praying] for my boy Jeremih he is responsive today, doing a little better.”

A number of Jeremih’s other celebrity friends also solicited prayers via social media, including Hitmaka, Chance the Rapper, Big Sean, Toni Braxton, and more.

Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih, he is like a brother to me and he’s ill right now. I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) November 14, 2020

Prayers up, praying for your strength @Jeremih ?? — Sean Don (@BigSean) November 14, 2020

Keeping Jeremih in my prayers. — Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) November 15, 2020

Be the first to receive breaking news alerts and more stories like this by subscribing to our mailing list.