A husband and father of three from Texas is facing murder charges in the deadly shooting of his wife.

According to NBCDFW, on Sunday (Oct. 18), police in Mesquite, Texas—a suburban city located near Dallas—discovered the body of 28-year-old Markeita McCleary with multiple gunshot wounds around 5:34 p.m. local time.

Police said McCleary was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

McCleary’s husband, Ashton Neroes, who is also 28, was subsequently arrested and charged with murder in connection to the shooting, police said. He’s being held on $100,000 bond.

According to unconfirmed social media reports, Markeita had recently caught Ashton having an affair, and asked him for a divorce shortly before she was fatally shot 10 times in front of their three children.

Ashton and Markeita were very active on Facebook, and news of the murder came as a shock to those who knew the couple and viewed them as a picture-perfect family on social media.

In addition to sharing photos of their family, Ashton also frequently posted inspirational messages and Christian scripture.

In one particular post, just hours before the shooting, Ashton wrote on Facebook:

THE PROBLEM WITH HUMANITY IS EVERYBODY WANTS TO BE AN ANIMAL “THE GOAT” I CLEAR UNDERSTAND IT BEING AN ACRONYM OF “THE GREATEST OF ALL TIMES” BUT ASK YOURSELF THIS QUESTION IS HUMANIYT REALLY GREAT IN THE EYES OF GOD IS GOD PLEASED WITH THE DISOBEDIENCE OF HIS COMMANDMENTS OPEN THAT BIBLE FOLLOW CHRIST “THE REAL GOAT” WHO LAID DOWN HIS LIFE FOR OURS

And in another post on Facebook, which Ashton shared less than an hour before Markeita was found by police suffering from multiple gunshots wounds, he eerily wrote: “Never GOT CLOSURE but I’ll walk away a winner regardless”

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and nearly three out of four Americans personally know someone who is or has been a victim of domestic violence.

If you or someone you know is or has been a victim of domestic violence, after reaching out to local authorities, feel free to contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

