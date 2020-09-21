Bobby Shmurda will be in prison a bit longer than expected.
TMZ reports that the rapper went up for a parole hearing, and was denied the ability to be sprung from prison early. He’ll remain in custody until the end of his maximum sentence, which is December 11th, 2021.
A spokesperson from the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision said in a statement: “Following his Sept. 15, 2020, interview with the Board of Parole, Ackquille Pollard was denied release and given a hold until the maximum expiration of his sentence on December 11, 2021.”
We know Bobby has NOT been helping his own cause while doing his time. Remember, the rapper racked up 11 violations, including drug possession, fighting and having a shank — and good behavior clearly weighs heavily with the parole board.
As we reported … he copped a plea deal back in September 2016 … to conspiracy to possess weapons and possession of a weapon. The other charges — including conspiracy to commit murder — were tossed.
Bobby was initially sentenced to 6 to 7 years in prison, and he’s been in December 2014.
TMZ broke the story … Bobby’s mother told us her son was ready to drop new music if granted parole, and he also wants to produce a documentary about his life … in the hopes it can be used as an educational tool for troubled youth.