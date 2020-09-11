16 SHARES Share Tweet

Former Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star Tommie Lee has a bone to pick with 50 Cent for refusing to give her a role on Power or any of its spin-offs.

“Everybody knows that I want to be on Power,” Tommie said during a recent Instagram live session. “But I absolutely HATE 50 Cent!”

She continued: “All I said was… I had DM’d him, I said, ‘You know what?’ I got an idea for Power, I got an Idea for Power. I should be Ghost girlfriend. Let me just throw that out there.”

Tommie said her request resulted in Fif blocking her.

“That mothaf**k blocked me,” she said. “He’s such an a**hole. And I think I would have really did good on Power.”

She went on: “Yeah, he is a hater. We know. He’s an a**hole.”

Watch Tommie’s rant below:

