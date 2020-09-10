Will Smith and Janet Hubert … in the same room … at the same time?!? What did we do to deserve this?!?

Today marks 30 years since The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air premiered on NBC, so to celebrate, Will took to Instagram and shared a couple of photos featuring him with the show’s iconic cast.

The first photo showed him with Alfonso Ribeiro (Carlton), Tatyana Ali (Ashley), Karyn Parsons (Hillary), Joseph Marcell (Aunt Viv), DJ Jazzy Jeff (Jazz) and Joseph Marcell (Geoffrey).

James Avery (Uncle Phil) was obviously missing from the photo due to his passing in 2013, but it’s the second pic that’s got everyone talking. It shows Will sitting down with Janet Hubert, best known as the original Aunt Viv.

“Today is exactly 30 YEARS since The @FreshPrince of Bel-Air debuted!” Will captioned the images. “So we’re doin’ something for y’all… a for real Banks Family Reunion is comin’ soon to @HBOmax! RIP James. #FreshPrince30th.”

HBO Max announced last month that it will air an unscripted reunion special featuring The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air cast on Thanksgiving.

Now this is a story all about how… the cast of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunites for a one-time special! Coming around Thanksgiving only on HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/ZSlktr731e — HBO Max (@hbomax) August 31, 2020

Janet Hubert—who has been very outspoken about being fired from the show—was excluded from the official announcement, so it’s likely she won’t be appearing, but it’s definitely good to see that her and Will are in a much better place these days.

In other Fresh Prince news, a dramatic reimagining of the iconic TV series—based on a very well-produced trailer that went viral last year—was greenlit for two seasons by NBC’s new Peacock streaming service.

