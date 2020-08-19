6 SHARES Share Tweet

WARNING: Graphic Photo Below

Megan Thee Stallion is sharing photos of her foot injuries after Tory Lanez (allegedly) shot her.

The rapper took to Instagram Wednesday (Aug. 19) to silence haters who questioned whether or not she was really shot in both her feet after she was spotted partying it Atlanta the other night.

Meg attended Allure Monday Nights at Allure Gentlemen’s Club in ATL Monday night (Aug. 17) and was photographed wearing a bandage on her foot.

She was out celebrating the success of “WAP,” her new single with Cardi B, which is currently the No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 and the first single by two female rap artists to debut at the top of the charts.

“New photo surfaced of Megan Thee Stallion feet from the other night while she was in the club partying!” one social media blogger tweeted, alleging: “There is no bullet wounds! This clearly means Meg must have got cut by glass OR bullet FRAGMENTS on the BOTTOM of her feet.”

“Lol what I have learned [about] majority of the people on social media is y’all like to hear bad news before good news, a lie spreads quicker than the truth, and y’all really be believing the sh** YALL make up,” Megan wrote on Instagram in response to the naysayers Wednesday (Aug. 19), alongside images of her getting stitches removed. “I got hit at the back of my feet because when I got shot I was WALKING AWAY FACING THE BACK.”

She continued: “Why would I lie [about] getting shot? Why are y’all so upset that I don’t wanna be in the bed sad? Why y’all upset that I can walk? I got my stitches out my feet like 2 weeks ago and I was ready to go celebrate WAP going number1… I usually don’t address internet bullsh** but y’all people are so sick!

“God was really watching over me and I’m healing so well! Sorry I’m not [as] sad and miserable as a lot of y’all lol but I’ma keep being Megan Thee Mf STALLION.”

Last month, sources revealed that Tory Lanez allegedly shot Megan while she was “trying to leave” his car following an argument. She and Tory had been seen hanging out with Kylie Jenner on Instagram Live prior to the shooting.

“There is video and the police are investigating,” an insider told PageSix. “This is a case of a man physically harming and abusing a woman.”

Tory has since been charged with possession of a firearm, but nothing more.

Megan later tweeted that the incident left her “traumatized” and she also slammed people making jokes and memes about the situation.

Black women are so unprotected & we hold so many things in to protect the feelings of others w/o considering our own. It might be funny to y’all on the internet and just another messy topic for you to talk about but this is my real life and I’m real life hurt and traumatized. — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) July 17, 2020

Dumb bitch that shit ain’t fucking funny who tf jokes about getting shot by a nigga — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) July 22, 2020

And fuck all the hoe ass niggas making jokes about it too?? I’ll talk about shit when I get ready — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) July 22, 2020

