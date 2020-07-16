5 SHARES Share Tweet

The Megan Thee Stallion shooting situation just took a very strange twist as it has been revealed that Tory Lanez may have been the person who shot her following a dispute inside his vehicle.

“Tory fired the shots from within the vehicle while Megan was outside trying to leave,” a source told Page Six on Thursday. “There is video and the police are investigating. This is a case of a man physically harming and abusing a woman.”

More via Page Six:

A spokesperson for LAPD would not confirm whether there was video submitted to the investigation, adding that any videos would “not be released until the case goes to court in order to protect the integrity of the case.” “The detectives are seeking information regarding the shooting involving Daystar Peterson, and the investigation is still ongoing. I’m not privilege to what the detectives have right now,” the spokesperson added. Police would not say whether Lanez is a suspect. On Saturday night, Megan, 25, shared on Instagram Live that she was hanging out with Kylie Jenner and Lanez, 27, in a pool, just hours before police responded to a “shots fired” call outside of a Hollywood Hills home at around 4:30 a.m.

Megan, Kylie Jenner & Tory Lanez hanging out via IG Live.? pic.twitter.com/soLnIBsFxE — Thee Stallion Updates (@theestallionhq) July 12, 2020

LAPD has requested more information about the incident via an online press release. Police arrested Lanez Sunday morning when they pulled over his SUV, moments after the incident, on gun possession charges. The rapper posted $35,000 bail and was released at 10:05 a.m. He is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 13. Megan’s best friend Kelsey Nicole, who was also in the vehicle, denied that she was the one who shot Megan. “I WASN’T the one with the gun and would never do something like that,” she wrote on social media, in screenshots obtained by The Shade Room. “However I was present.” Megan’s music producer, Lil Ju, has sent out a series of tweets that appear to condemn Lanez’s role in the incident. In a now-deleted tweet, he wrote, “@torylanez count your f—king days.” The “Suga” producer added in a separate tweet, “I care about my people being straight! Give a damn about some clout.” Lil Ju also blasted reports that the “Luv” rapper was “defending” Megan, calling it a “bulls-t story.” On Wednesday, Megan confirmed on Instagram that she had suffered gunshot wounds during the incident Sunday morning. “The police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets,” the “Savage” rapper shared. “I’m incredibly grateful to be alive and that I’m expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night.” She did not name who shot her or mention Lanez. TMZ released footage of Megan exiting Lanez’s SUV with what appears to be blood dripping from her feet. A spokesperson for LAPD confirmed, “One person was transported to the hospital for a foot injury.”

