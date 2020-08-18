26 SHARES Share Tweet

A vicious brawl broke out at an Atlanta hotel between an employee and a guest … and it all was captured on video.

Footage filmed by a witness shows a masked front desk receptionist attacking an unmasked guest at the Embassy Suites Atlanta Galleria.

What led up to the fight is unclear, but one of the videos shared online shows the guest in the hotel lobby yelling at the employee, threatening to “f**k [her] up,” and telling her to call the manager, as the employee speaks on the phone.

Another video shows the employee, clearly fed up with the guest, shouting obscenities and using that same phone to repeatedly hit the guest in the head before yanking her wig off as horrified onlookers (hotel staff members and guests alike) watch.

The hotel employee said not today! Why did she knock her in the head with the phone like that though?! ?? pic.twitter.com/WcAwt2iNJx — THE NEIGHBORHOOD TALK (@TNHTalk) August 17, 2020

The fight then spills out into the rest of the lobby as the guest is seen swinging the phone by its cord at the hotel employee and chasing her across the floor.

As the two women scrap against a door, two men can be seen trying to break up the fight, but to no avail, while the hotel employee tries to kick the guest to get away from her.

The employee then quickly tries to run to the office behind the counter, with the phone cord tangled around her leg and trailing behind her, but she’s unable to shut the door in time as the guest runs after her and continues the fight, at which point the video ends.

It isn’t known whether anyone was injured or if any charges were filed.

Be the first to receive breaking news alerts and more stories like this by subscribing to our mailing list.