Former reality star Demitra “Mimi” Roche has died.

News of the 34-year-old’s death was first shared by her former colleague Vince Valholla, founder of Valholla Entertainment, where Roche was vice president of A&R in 2011.

“I’m at a loss for words,” Valholla wrote on Twitter. “I’m heartbroken by the news of her passing.”

I’m at a loss for words. Don’t know what to say. Mimi was kind to everyone she came across. She was big dreamer & was a part of our Valholla family. I’m heartbroken by the news of her passing. I’m thankful I got to know & work w/ her. My thoughts are with her family & loved ones pic.twitter.com/7AOv3lwYe3 — Vince Valholla (@VinceValholla) July 22, 2020

Roche’s cause of death has not been reported. But Valholla did tweet that it was “out of the blue.”

Roche is best known for appearing on season 8 of the Bad Girls Club, where she was dubbed “The Miami Maverick.” She remained in the Bad Girls house for the entire season.

According to her LinkedIn page, Roche had been working in human resources at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek since 2018 and was currently studying for her bachelor’s degree in business administration at Broward College.

Roche had also recently celebrated her 34th birthday.

“Rest Easy baby girl Demitra Roche,” friend Ashley Colon wrote on Facebook. “I just wished you a happy birthday then the next day this is what I see.”

“Such a sweet soul and with radiant energy so full of life. Gone [too] soon,” Colon continued.

Miami Rapper Er305 also expressed his condolences on social media.

“RIP @DEMITRAJADE. Gone way too soon. One of the kindest people I knew,” he wrote.

Be the first to receive breaking news alerts and more stories like this by subscribing to our mailing list.