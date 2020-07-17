Tamar Braxton was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital late Thursday night (Jul. 16) after she was found unresponsive, and sources are saying it was a possible suicide attempt.

The Blast reports:

According to sources, Tamar was staying at the Ritz Carlton Residences in Downtown Los Angeles, near LA Live, with her boyfriend David Adefeso.

We’re told David found Tamar “unresponsive” and called 911 to report his girlfriend had been drinking and taken an unknown amount of prescription pills. Sources say he believed it was a possible suicide attempt.

Sources say ambulances arrived at the hotel and have transported the reality star to California hospital in Downtown L.A.

LAPD confirmed to The Blast, they received a call around 9:45 P.M. in regard to a 43-year-old female who had a medical emergency listed as a “possible overdose.” Officers are following the woman to the hospital for further investigation.

Sources say Tamar’s condition is unclear at the moment. We’re told Tamar has been extremely emotional due to an ongoing contract dispute with We TV.

The singer has been attempting to get out of her contract believing she has been screwed over for years. Things got worse this week when the trailer for Tamar’s new We TV reality show “Get Ya Life” was released. We’re told Tamar felt blindsided by it and hated the way it portrayed her.

Tamar and David do a live YouTube show called “Coupled & Quarantined” which was scheduled to air tonight. Instead, a message was posted reading, “Hello Ya’ll Unfortunately, Your girl Tamar is under the weather today and not feeling well so we need to postpone today’s show (Don’t worry it’s not Covid) We’re sad because we had a great show lined up for you today, but next week’s show is going to be even bigger and better. so sorry for the inconvenience, we know many of you look forward to the show every week. we’ll make it up to you next week.”

A spokesperson for the reality star tells The Blast, “Tamar has had a very tough and emotional day — more information will be coming in the next few days. Please pray for her.”

The last video Tamar posted on Instagram was of her son Logan. She wrote, “I just want to know if ANYONE else besides me need a vacation … Logan wasn’t haven’t it then OR now … all i need to see is water and some sun … It’s only 1:30 and I wanna go to bed right now

Earlier in the week, Tamar vented her frustrations about her “Braxton Family Values” contract on Twitter.