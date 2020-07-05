905 SHARES Share Tweet

Video footage has surfaced appearing to show a member of Atlanta trap rapper Foogiano’s camp shooting up Lavish Lounge nightclub in Greenville, South Carolina after someone tried to snatch his chain while he was performing.

As we previously reported, at least two people died and eight others were injured Sunday morning (Jul. 5) after a shooting broke out Lavish Lounge while Foogiano was on stage.

A Facebook Live stream showed the exact moment the shooting happened. Foogiano was performing on stage when all of a sudden shots started to ring out. At least a dozen shots could be heard as patrons scrambled to either exit the building or seek cover.

Witnesses say that someone with Foogiano—who recently signed to Gucci Mane’s 1017 label—was the gunman, and a video obtained exclusively by Gossip On This appeared to show a man with a mic in one hand and a gun in the other firing into the crowd, spraying the nightclub with bullets.

We haven’t been able to confirm the person in the video, but sources tell us that they’re a member of Foogiano’s team and the reason they opened fire was because someone in the crowd tried to steal the rapper’s chain off his neck.

Police said the shooting happened just before 2 a.m. early Sunday morning.

Two deputies were driving on White Horse Road when they noticed a disturbance at the club.

The deputies called for backup after hearing gunshots from inside and seeing a large crowd of people running out of the building.

Lt. Jimmy Bolt with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found multiple gunshot victims were found inside the club. The victims were taken to the hospital via EMS and personal vehicles, reports indicated.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office confirmed that two people died from their injuries, while police said the eight other victims’ injuries ranged from non-life-threatening to critical.

Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis said there was a “very, very, very large crowd” inside the nightclub for “some type of concert.”

“There’s a lot of shell casings inside,” Lewis said. “Everything is turned over, there are a few chairs in there, food on the floor, some bottles busted. You can tell somebody left in a hurry. There are some pretty large amounts of blood.”

Police said they are actively investigating the shooting and are seeking two suspects. Lewis said the shooting could have possibly been gang-related.

