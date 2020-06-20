6 SHARES Share Tweet

Surprise! Beyoncé just dropped a new song in honor of Juneteenth called “Black Parade.”

In addition to the track, Beyoncé also unveiled the “Black Parade Route”—an online directory putting a huge spotlight on Black-owned artists and businesses through her BeyGOOD charity.

“Happy Juneteenth Weekend! I hope we continue to share joy and celebrate each other, even in the midst of struggle. Please continue to remember our beauty, strength and power,” Beyoncé wrote on Instagram.

“Being Black is your activism. Black excellence is a form of protest. Black joy is your right.”

“Black Parade” serves as the singer’s first new song as a solo artist since the Lion King companion album The Gift, which was released last summer. She most recently appeared on the remix to Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage.”

Proceeds from “Black Parade” will benefit BeyGOOD’s Black Business Impact Fund, administered by the National Urban League, which supports Black-owned small businesses.

LISTEN BELOW: