A former teacher out of Springboro, Ohio was sentenced to just eight years in prison after he was found guilty of molesting dozens of first-grade students.

WKRC reports:

A jury found John Hopkins guilty of 34 of the 36 charges against him in March.

Hopkins molested 28 first grade girls at Clearcreek Elementary School. His actions were caught on surveillance video. He would nuzzle and kiss the girls. He put his hands on their thighs and other body parts and inside of their shirts.

Hopkins had told police he only gave side hugs and high fives. During his trial, prosecutors noted he didn’t treat the first-grade boys the same way.

His defense attorneys said he was on the autism spectrum at the time of his trial.

Parents who’d seen the videos testified how they felt “appalled” and “disgusted” by Hopkins’ behavior. “[Hopkins] put her on his lap, spread her legs, tickle her, nuzzling and all while gym class was going on,” a father said in his testimony.

Hopkins could have received a maximum sentence of 170 years in prison.