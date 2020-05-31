A former Iran president is going viral on social media after quoting Tupac while speaking out on the police killing of George Floyd.

Yes, you read that right. Outrage over George Floyd’s fatal arrest has spread so far across the world that former Iran president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad has taken to social media to express his feelings, and he quoted a Tupac lyric while doing so.

Ahmadinejad took to Twitter Friday (May 29) and said Floyd’s killing earlier in the week was “deeply disturbing” and “upsetting” to him.

He also warned folks that “the scheme of the world powers is to cause disunity in order to keep all societies under control” and said Floyd’s killing was “the result of the current world order which we all must unite against.”

Ahmadinejad ended his tweet—which included a screenshot from the video showing former Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin with his knee on Floyd’s neck—with a line from the Tupac song “Changes” that basically sums up police brutality against Black Americans: “Pull the trigger kill a N***a he’s a hero”

 

Mahmoud Ahmadinejad served as the sixth President of Iran from 2005 to 2013.

Of course, the irony of an Iranian politician calling out police brutality in America (and using the N-Word to do so) hasn’t been lost on social media.

See the responses to Ahmadinejad’s viral tweet below:

